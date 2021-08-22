Two Ole Miss students started a moving business in the midst of COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Packing for a trip or vacation can be a hassle. Two Ole Miss students started their own business to help the community. It’s common for college students to get a job at a restaurant or in retail just to make ends meet. Before even receiving their degrees, Tim Herrington and Tyson King had one simple idea that turned into an entrepreneurship opportunity for them.

College move-in day can turn into a challenge when the boxes start to pile up, and students like Shakali Falkner know that very well. When Falkner needed help moving from one apartment to another in Oxford, she knew just who to call and that was T & T Moving.

“I have a lot of stuff plus furniture is very heavy to lift and then you have to find people to like help you. I got them to do a pickup and delivery on a mirror earlier in the year and that was nice because I didn’t have to find anyone to drive to Memphis and all the way back,” said Falkner.

Tim Herrington and Tyson King are the owners of T & T Moving and they also do all the heavy lifting. The duo brainstormed the idea to start their business after helping one of their family members.

“We took a picture of the truck and trailer and posted it on Snapchat and was like if anybody needs help moving just reach out to us and the attention that we got from that we just knew we had an up and coming business,” said King.

That idea soon turned into a business in July of 2020, and the impact is bigger than they could’ve imagined.

“We have quadrupled the number of moves that we did last year. We had to go and buy a box truck and we had to go and get a five-man crew to help us out with different moves and stuff like that so we’ve been pretty busy but blessed at the same time,” said Herrington.

Customers can request other services.

“We offer tv mounting services, we offer furniture pick up and assembly and even just small moves; it doesn’t have to be like a bed or dresser if just have some clothes or bins or anything or just need the truck to use it for anything you can rent our truck out,” said King.

The T & T crew has traveled as far as Memphis TN and Greenwood MS. It’s more than moving boxes though; it’s about connecting with people from different walks of life.

“It’s just been a blessing to meet all these people around Oxford and be a part of the community,” said King

“It’s been a blessing to just give back to the Oxford community this community has done a lot for me and Tyson so just being able to give back just means a lot to us,” said Herrington.

King and Herrington are entering their senior years at Ole Miss and say they are still going to make time for their business and if anyone is interested in getting them to move their things call the number 662-219-3849.