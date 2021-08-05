COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Columbus.

Just before 12:30 pm Columbus police and Lowndes County sheriff’s department went to the 1400 block of the fourth street south for reported gunshots.

Chief Fred Shelton says it’s believed two people got into an argument in the Southside Market store.

That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the alleged shooter.

“One of the things that is going to be very helpful on this investigation is that the store has plenty of video cameras. We can actually have the evidence on camera and we will be able to hopefully identify the suspect,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Police tell WCBI the suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey charger.

If you have any information contact Columbus Police or CrimeStoppers.