Two people are in the hospital following a car wreck

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Two people are in the hospital following a car wreck.

It happened around 11 A.M. Sunday morning on U-S 82, east of U-S 45 in Lowndes County.

Sgt. Derrick Beckom says 33-year old Jacoby A. Cornell and passenger 31-year-old James Eskridge, both of Greenwood,MS were east bound on U-S 82 when the vehicle hydroplaned and ran off the right side of the highway.

Both men were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

They’re condition is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.