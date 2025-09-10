Two people arrested in connection with EMCC Mayhew campus threat

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrest two people in connection with a threat at East Mississippi Community College’s Mayhew campus.

18-year-old Evan Vick, of West Point, has been charged with making terroristic threats.

23-year-old Michael Frierson, of Columbus, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said EMCC Campus Police notified the sheriff’s department about a threatening message received through the campus “Chatbot” system. It said, “I’m coming to shoot up the campus.”

Investigators later traced that phone to Vick.

While deputies were on the way to secure the campus, they saw Frierson walking down South Frontage Road toward the campus.

He was wearing a ski mask. Deputies also found two handguns, six loaded magazines, two more ski masks, several pairs of gloves, a change of clothing, and drugs in a backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Hawkins said it’s unclear if there is a connection between Vick and Frierson.

