Two people confirmed dead and 77 injured after Hurricane Zeta

HARRISON COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people are confirmed dead on the Coast during Hurricane Zeta.

Damage assessments continue this week as the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency works with county EMA directors.

Both deaths happened in Harrison County. In all 77 people were injured during the storm.

More than 9,000 homes received damage. Businesses and farms are also reporting damage. And MEMA says numerous public roads were affected.

These are preliminary numbers, and MEMA says they expect the damage estimates could change.