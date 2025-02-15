Two people face charges after a stabbing in Ackerman
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Valentine’s Day argument ended with one person cut and two people facing charges in Ackerman.
Police Chief Martha Caradine said the incident happened at Keller Circle Apartments about 6 am, on February 14.
36-year-old Steven Miller was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon.
29-year-old Tatiana Robinson was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Caradine told WCBI that two people were involved in the argument.
No other information is being released at this time, as the incident remains under investigation.