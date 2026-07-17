Two Pickens Co. Police K-9’s receive extra armor through generous donation

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Two K-9’s with the Pickens County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office are getting some extra armor thanks to a generous donation.

Marilyn and Zuna will receive bullet and stab protective vests.

The vests were donated from the non-profit Vest Interest in K-9s Inc. in memory of Don Fike.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, each vest has a value of about $1,800.

The organization has provided over 6,000 vests to police dogs across the country.

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