Two separate shootings occurred on Saturday night in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to two separate shootings in Columbus Saturday night.

Police say the first shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Forrest Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

One Victim was taken to the hospital following a gunshot wound and 22-year-old Breezy Whitmore was arrested in connection to this shooting.

Then, around 10:30 p.m., a second shooting.

This shooting occurred on Gregory Road where one person was taken to the hospital for injuries as well.

Police chief Fred Shelton says they do have a person of interest.