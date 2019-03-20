Two suspects identified in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people allegedly involved in a Columbus shooting were identified Wednesday morning.

A city spokesperson said a heated argument broke out Tuesday afternoon between Kevis Hill and Matiya Harris on Water Works Road.

Gun fire was exchanged and a white Ford Crown Victoria was shot up.

No one was injured.

Once police were called, they caught up with the two suspects on Warpath and McCrary Roads.

Hill was arrested and faces three Aggravated Assault charges.

Harris was also charged; he faces Felony Eluding.

Bond was not set.