Two teenagers injured in Holmes County shooting

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, a shooting in Goodman left two teenagers injured, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the shooting occurred on Taylor Street around 10:15 pm on June 16, 2026.

According to March, the two teenagers were transported to a hospital in Lexington for treatment before they were transferred to a Jackson hospital. They were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said there are no suspects at this time.

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