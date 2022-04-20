Two teens killed in Lowndes County accident identified

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The two teenagers killed in a Lowndes County accident are identified.

19-year-old Donavan Normandin of Columbus was driving the Ford Mustang when it crashed.

His passenger was 17-year-old Samantha Ward of Millport, Alabama.

They both died at the scene of the Highway 45 collision on Tuesday night.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the car was going south when it crossed into the oncoming lane.

State troopers say Normandin’s car collided with a northbound SUV and that SUV then crashed into an Amory police department patrol car in the head-on crash.

The officer has injuries to his hand.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver of the SUV had moderate injuries.

MHP is still investigating the accident.