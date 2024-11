Two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 leaves three with minor injuries

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle collision occurred when one car failed to give the right of way and hit another vehicle on Highway 45 near the intersection of Waverly Ferry Road.

Columbus Police on the scene tell WCBI they got the call around 4 p.m.

Three victims had minor injuries.

