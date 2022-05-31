Two vehicles crashed on US 45 and MS 792 on Tuesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two vehicles crashed just before noon on Tuesday in Lowndes County.

The two vehicles crashed on US 45 and MS 792.

A log truck driven by Charles Edward Stennis of Meridian was west bound on MS 792 attempting to cross the road to US 45 when the front of his vehicle hit the right side of a ford truck.

The ford truck was driven by Richard Anthony Prishmont of Columbus.

Both drivers were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus with non life-threatening issues.

The accident remains under investigation by MHP.