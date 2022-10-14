Two West Point judges celebrate retirement after serving over a decade

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials in West Point held a retirement celebration for two judges that have served at the stand for over a decade.

Judge Lee Howard and Judge Lee Coleman were celebrated today for their service.

Howard was in the judge’s seat for over 30 years while Coleman had done it for just over a decade.

The men say that a lot has changed during their tenure but it didn’t change how they approached their jobs.

“There’s been some significant changes in the law and you have to stay on top of all of it because it changes so rapidly the Supreme court can issue an opinion and you have to adapt to the new opinion that’s the thing I feel that make the law a living and breathing thing. It changes,” said Howard.

“Something I’m most excited about is controlling my own schedule, but I’m seriously considering being a senior judge,” said Coleman.

Howard and Coleman both say they’re excited to see where the next chapter of their life takes them.

