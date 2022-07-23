Typical July Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A typical, yet pleasant July weekend is in store for northeast MS and west AL.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. High near 92°. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but only a select few will get rain. Chance of rain: 10%.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s. Low near 71°. Staying dry, but it will feel comfortable outside overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs once again in the lower 90s. High near 91°. Slightly better chance for isolated showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds and a little bit warmer compared to previous nights. Lows in the mid 70s. Warm & humid.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry, but a stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Rain chances increase somewhat on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks to be our best chance for rain and storms during the forecast period. High temperatures next week will range from the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!