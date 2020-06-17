U.S. Army recruiting continues during COVID-19 pandemic

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 related shutdowns impacted not only businesses and schools, but it also affected recruiting efforts with the U.S. Army.

The Tupelo Army Recruiting Station shut down in March and reopened in May with a lot of new rules. There’s hand sanitizer, masks and gloves and also widespread use of new technology.

- Advertisement -

“We’re not trying to cut quality, but what we’ve done is move to more of a virtual environment,” said Captain Joshua McFarland,

Cpt. McFarland oversees the U.S. Army’s Tupelo Recruiting Station. Recruiting efforts haven’t stopped during the COVID-19 shutdowns but the Army adapted.

Temporary holds were put on sending new recruits to basic training, pre-screening was done over the phone and applicant processing went virtual for a time. Recruiters continued to use technology, such as Zoom and Team Meeting.

“The recruiter is developing a relationship with those applicants, they are interested to know what is in the background of these applicants, why are they looking at the Army, and the joy of social media and virtual side is you can do it from three hours away,” Capt. McFarland said.

Sergeant First Class Evangeline Chisholm said COVID-19 has changed the way recruiting is handled, but she looks forward to telling applicants how the Army impacted her life.

“All the benefits you’re able to get, I’m raising a family on my own without a hardship, I’m very thankful, you buy your own home, I’m on number two, I’m really proud of being in the military,” SFC Chisholm said.

She is excited to be part of the first Army National Hiring Days.

“From June 30th to Two July, we will be looking for people qualified to join the military, join the Army and get out of your community, you even have a chance to get a bigger bonus than you might get,” SFC Chisholm said.

Recruiters said technology has changed how they recruit but not the time tested skills, discipline and values taught by the Army.