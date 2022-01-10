U.S. Postal Inspection Service searching for robbery suspect

VAIDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help to find the man who robbed the Vaiden Post Office, and they’re willing to pay.

USPIS is offering a reward of up to 50 thousand dollars for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in that case.

The Vaiden Post Office was robbed around 9-20 Saturday morning. The Robbery suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build.

If you have any information on this robbery or the suspect call the Postal Inspection Service at the number on your screen. You can also go online at postalinspectors.uspis.gov, and reference the case number 3-6-4-5-8-0-6.