U.S. Postal Service reminds community of mailbox maintenance

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – When was the last time you took a good, long look at your mailbox?

The U.S. Postal Service is inviting customers to do just that.

Next week, May 18 through May 24, is National Mailbox Improvement Week.

The Postal Service is asking customers to take time out to examine your mailbox and do any routine maintenance that may be necessary.

Things like: replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door, repainting a mailbox that may have gotten rusty, remounting your mailbox post if it’s leaning or loose, and replacing or adding house numbers.

They also remind people to secure their mail. Don’t leave mail and packages in the box for extended lengths of time, and be sure to report any cases of mailbox vandalism to Postal Inspectors.

