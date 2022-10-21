U.S. Senator Roger Wicker’s father dies at the age of 98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCBI) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker’s father has passed away.

Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker died this morning at a Memphis hospital at the age of 98.

Wicker was born in 1924 and grew up in Benton County.

He served in Europe for the Army Air Force during World War two and earned four battle stars.

Later, Wicker would graduate from Ole Miss law school and open his own practice in Pontotoc in 1948.

He served in the state senate for three years. Wicker was later appointed as a Circuit Court judge and served in that role for 20 years, retiring in 1990.

Wicker is survived by his three children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

