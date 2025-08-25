UAM shows taking flight in a closer lens in Tupelo with Aviation Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the Tupelo area were able to get an up-close look at some high-flying opportunities.

Universal Asset Management (UAM) hosted its inaugural Aviation Community Day, combining family fun and the opportunity to explore the thrill of flying.

UAM shows families in Tupelo how to have fun with aviation through a variety of activities.

“There are some people out here who have never flown, and the excitement on their faces,” Catrese Alston, UAM Executive Office Manager, said. It’s just to give them that experience and actually tour through these airplanes. They may not be able to fly in the air, but at least they’ll be able to sit in the cockpit, so it should be so fun.”

The free admission event included airplane tours, aviation exhibits, and several vendors.

Attendees said they appreciate having events like the Aviation Day in the community.

“It’s not an everyday event, so we don’t have these kinds of chances to see what’s inside an airplane, and I think it’s a very good experience not only for educational purposes,” Sungu Kim said.

“I enjoy seeing these kinds of people and just anything to bring the community together with the times we live in now, that this is what we need to bring people together,” Bailey Eubanks, vendor, said.

There were also fun activities like food trucks, face painting, and other activities for kids.

“Let’s Take Flight Together” was the theme of the event.

“We do everything to help someone because we not only just do this, but when Christmas time comes, every November comes, we give away turkeys,” Alston said “We do clothes, candles as well.”

UAM said they plan to make the Aviation Day an annual event.

