A brawl after a UFC fight in Las Vegas is now under investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Ultimate fighting lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is facing possible fines and suspension after he jumped from the cage seconds after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor. It was the culmination of a long-simmering rivalry between the two fighters whose championship face-off was billed as the biggest fight in UFC history. Vladimir Duthiers reports.