Umble Coffee Co to host its first Christmas Bazaar in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Umble Coffee Co in Starkville is hosting its inaugural Christmas Bazaar on December 7th from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

In a small town like Starkville, small businesses have to work together to help each other out.

That’s why over a dozen vendors ranging from jewelry, pottery, woodworking, and arts and crafts will be selling their goods at the bazaar.

The bazaar will be in the parking lot, and around the back of the coffee shop on Saturday, December 7th from 8 a.m. until noon.

Dabney Edwards, the assistant manager of Umble Coffee, said cultivating a community in Starkville is her favorite part of the job.

“Our motto at Umble Coffee is specialty coffee rooted in southern hospitality, and part of southern hospitality is community,” Edwards said. “So we really want to cultivate a community here in our backyard and just have everybody out around the Starkville area come and enjoy the special time together. To be in the Starkville community is very special, Starkville is a tight-knit community. We create relationships with these vendors, and they come into the shop after and we’re just able to talk to them and ask them about their lives. It’s really fun, that’s probably my favorite part of this job.”

Vendors who want to sign up have until December 3rd to private message Umble Coffee Co on Facebook or Instagram.

