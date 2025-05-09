Umbrellas for Mom

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the presence of a Gulf Low, moisture and additional chances for showers and storms will continue into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and high humidity maintain. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening, clearing overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Chances for rain have perked back up for the beginning of the weekend, thanks to the location of the Gulf Low and the moisture it will be pulling back into NE MS. Expect showers and a possibly few storms throughout the day. Temperatures are going to be slightly cooler, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY: With moisture back in the atmosphere, the rain chance continues with scattered showers and storms. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe storms across the southern half of our coverage area. If storms become strong to severe enough, hail and damaging wind will be the highest concerns. Make sure to stay weather aware while celebrating. Does Mom need new boots for puddle jumping? High temps will be back in the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The first few days begin the week with continued chances for rain. By middle of the week, conditions dry out but quickly heat up! Summer-like temperatures are rapidly moving in for the second half of next week. Potentially reaching 90s!