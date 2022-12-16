UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday.

The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.

Negotiations have continued, and our statewide news partner WLBT in Jackson is reporting that effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians, and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.

The terms of the contracts are confidential.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter