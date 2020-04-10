UMMC drive-up testing center coming to Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A University of Mississippi Medical Center’s drive-up testing center will be in Chickasaw County next week.

The one-day mobile collections will be on April 14 at the Chickasaw Agri Center in Houston.

You have to be screened on the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth app before being assigned an appointment.

If you do not have a smartphone, call the number on your screen.

Appointments will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and need testing.

Those being tested cannot leave their vehicle.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results.