UMMC Grenada to honor community members with ‘Lights of Love’

GRENADA, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Green and red are traditional Christmas colors, but the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada is offering residents the chance to honor those they love with blue and white during the holidays.

Through the program “Lights of Love,” a blue light can be dedicated to honor someone special, or a white light to memorialize someone who has passed away. The lights will be placed on a 12-foot Christmas tree in front of the hospital at 960 JK Avent Drive.

The hospital will host a public light dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 20. During the ceremony, names will be read of all who are being honored or memorialized with a light.

A light is $5; proceeds solely benefit UMMC Grenada’s patients and the community through the Patient Needs Fund.

The fund assists patients who need a helping hand, said Sara Frances Horan, the hospital’s director of physician and community relations.

“We have patients who might need cab fare when they leave the hospital, or a mom who just delivered a baby but who doesn’t have a crib or bassinet,” Horan said. “We often buy shoes and socks and other essentials for patients who might not have clothing that’s acceptable to wear when they leave the hospital and go out into winter weather.”

“This is a way for us to connect and to be able to honor the community that we serve during the holidays,” said Dodie McElmurray, CEO of UMMC Grenada and UMMC Holmes County in Lexington.

To make a Lights of Love donation, contact Horan at 662-227-7621 or send an email to shoran@umc.edu. Or, download a form here to purchase a light.