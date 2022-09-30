UMMC Responds to Need, Will Offer Burn Care

MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is establishing the resources and expertise for the state’s only academic medical center to fill the health care void caused by the closure of the state’s only burn center.

“We are enhancing our burn care capabilities to respond to this lack of service in the state,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs. “We constantly evaluate ways we can meet the medical needs of Mississippians and other patients in the region who require the complex care that we can provide. It’s essential that burn patients in the area receive care in a timely manner, so we are stepping in to fill this need.”

With coordination by Mississippi MED-COM, which is housed at UMMC in the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services, burn patients who require a higher level of care will either be accepted and cared for at UMMC or transferred to the most appropriate regional burn center for treatment.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter