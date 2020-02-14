UNCORKED: Wines to celebrate Fat Tuesday

In less than two weeks people will start celebrating Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras is a celebration period just before the fasting season for lent.

Malonday Burgonia from the region of Muscadet Sevre et Maine in France.

Vending Machine Wines, Field Trip. It’s half Picpoul, half Chardonnay. The maker of this wine is from New Orleans but makes wines in Napa.

Lambruso di Sorbara. Lambrusco is made in Italy. There are 11 varietals of Lambrusco. It’s going to be very floral and more acidic.