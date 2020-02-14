UNCORKED: Wines to celebrate Fat Tuesday

In less than two weeks people will start celebrating Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras is a celebration period just before the fasting season for lent.
- Malonday Burgonia from the region of Muscadet Sevre et Maine in France.
- Vending Machine Wines, Field Trip. It’s half Picpoul, half Chardonnay. The maker of this wine is from New Orleans but makes wines in Napa.
- Lambruso di Sorbara. Lambrusco is made in Italy. There are 11 varietals of Lambrusco. It’s going to be very floral and more acidic.
