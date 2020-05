STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you you’re a fan of wine and California…then get your taste buds ready.

Presqu’ile, Chardonnay. The maker used to have a home in Mississippi that was it was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina.

Love You Bunches- Carbonic Sangiovese made at Stolpman Vineyards

Bien Nacido Pinot Noir- owned by the Miller family

Melville, Syrah, made by Chad Melville. Melville winery is very family oriented winery.