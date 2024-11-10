‘Under the Oaks Arts Festival’ hosted local vendors at MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Arts Council, in partnership with Mississippi University for Women, held its second annual “Under the Oaks Arts Festival.”

The festival had almost double the amount of vendors than last year at 36 unique vendors.

The Columbus Arts Council relies on some of its funding to come from donations.

Alum of MUW’s art department and member of the Columbus Arts Council, Squeak Humphrey, says the festival is important because it brings out local artists, and also provides student artists a chance to sell their work for the first time.

Squeak Humphrey of The Columbus Arts Council said they think it is a great opportunity for artists to sell their art.

“The main thing is not only helping local vendors be able to get their art out there and sell their art,” Humphrey said. “But it’s also this is a really wonderful opportunity for art students at the W to be able to have experience with selling their own wares at a festival.”

Naomi Simpson, an attendee said the support for art in Columbus is great.

“As an artist myself I would say, seeing that there is that network of support it’s great,” Simpson said. “Just to be able to come to Columbus and see this happen there’s some sort of local art event that just really pulls the community together and it’s so awesome to see.”

The Columbus Arts Council is expecting to see big changes to what it offers the community with the entrance of a new director.

