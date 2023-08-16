Union County man dies after being hit while riding bike in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – A 64-year-old man died after he was hit by a trailer that became detached while he was riding his bicycle in Rankin County.

The MHP reported that a 2022 GMC Sierra pulling a trailer driven by 33-year-old Eric Jones of Starkville was traveling south on Interstate 55 when Jones’ trailer became detached from the truck and collided with the bicyclist, 64-year-old David Crumpton of New Albany.

WLBT News reported that Crumpton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The MHP is investigating.

