Uniquely historic Aberdeen home to get a new lease on life

'The Castle' to become a historical museum for Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – For more than forty years, Jerry Harlow has been known as Aberdeen’s historian, but her collection of documents, photos, and artifacts has outgrown its space.

But soon, the Harlow collection will have a new home, in one of Aberdeen’s most historic houses.

“It is called The Castle,” said Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens.

The Castle was built in 1884 and featured three distinctive turrets.

Over the past 140 years, it had many owners, including Harlow’s Dad, who left it to her.

Harlow has deeded the now vacant Castle to the non-profit, ‘Save Aberdeen Landmarks.”

Mayor Stevens founded Save Aberdeen Landmarks and has restored homes and businesses around town.

He said once The Castle is renovated, it will become a permanent home for Harlow’s historical collection and will serve as a museum for the town and Monroe County.

There are also plans to digitize the collection.

“We will photograph it, put it in computers, it will be a place where people can come look up family relatives, things of history in Aberdeen, old photos, almost anything, they can come there, and do the research,” Mayor Stevens said.

Harlow said she is thrilled that future generations will have the area’s history, at their fingertips.

“I have a ledger, from 1837, the first year Aberdeen was a town, it is an old store ledger, I think I know the people who did it, but I guess that is the most valuable thing I have is that 1837 store ledger,” Harlow said.

And while the renovation will be a major undertaking, Stevens said it will be worth the effort.

“Two of the turrets are gone, but the big one is still there, we will build it back up, we are lucky it has all moldings, it will be a big job but we are ready to face it,” Stevens said.

Stevens estimates The Castle will be open in time for Aberdeen’s Spring Pilgrimage.

The Castle is listed on the National Register as part of Aberdeen’s West Commerce Historic District.

