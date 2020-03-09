United States Supreme Court to hear case of man sentenced to life for killing grandfather

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The United States Supreme Court will hear the case of a Lee County man sentenced to life without parole for killing his grandfather.

Brett Jones was given that sentence for stabbing his grandfather Bertis Jones to death during a 2004 argument. The nation’s high court will decide if Jones is eligible for parole because of a law that said juvenile offenders who have shown the ability to reform while in prison can be freed.

Jones attorneys pointed to the fact the now 29-year-old has completed his GED, shown full remorse for the murder and has prepared to take college courses as evidence he fits the criteria for having his sentenced changed

The case will be heard the next session of the court