United Way celebrates volunteers with Volunteer Appreciation Day

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region can't do its work alone. Dozens of volunteers put in sweat equity - at no charge - to help the organization thrive.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region can’t do its work alone. Dozens of volunteers put in sweat equity – at no charge – to help the organization thrive.

“Today is our day to celebrate our volunteers. They do so much in our community and they are vital to the things that we do accomplish in our community and we can’t do things without them so today we are just giving thanks back to them,” Quan Walker said.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region celebrated its volunteers on Saturday with a Volunteer Appreciation Day. The event featured fun activities and food for the volunteers to enjoy.

United Way’s Volunteer Director Quan Walker said it’s important to her that these volunteers know their work is valued.

“One thing about volunteering, that is what it is, they are volunteering their time and their efforts to make the community great. So I want to honor my volunteers because it’s a thing where a lot of people don’t volunteer because time is one thing you can’t get back. I value my volunteer’s time so with that I want to celebrate them and give them thanks for that,” Walker said.

Jack King is United Way’s Volunteer of the Year. He said it’s not glamorous work but worthwhile.

“You know as a volunteer you spend a lot of your free time doing things that people get paid to do or you prefer not to do maybe but you see the importance of it and how it makes your community evolve,” King said.

King, who has a successful photography business, said the work he does serving United Way is extra special.

“United Way is definitely one of those organizations that I really enjoy catering to. They do a lot in the community. Just the fact that they as an agency spread out what they earn across their other agencies is really strong to me. Not only are they influencing directly but they are helping every other organization influence our community,” King said.

April is National Volunteer Month.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X