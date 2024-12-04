United Way hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new headquarters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – United Way of the Golden Triangle Region opens its permanent headquarters.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this on December 4.

The location is now off of Bluecutt Road in Columbus.

United Way of the Golden Triangle is now serving six counties.

The organization had been in a building off of Main Street.

This facility allows the organization more functionality to help serve others.

“It’s a lot of space but there’s a big need. So, there are a lot of counties. We just went from just serving like 50,000 people to 160,000 people, and so we just need more room so we can do more things and more events. We now don’t have to look for a place to find for volunteers to come and wrap gifts or for my 25 board members to meet. Everything can happen here,” said Renee Sanders, United Way of the Golden Triangle Region’s Executive Director.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region serves Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster, Choctaw, and Winston Counties.

