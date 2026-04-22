United Way kit packing teams can make a lifetime of difference with a simple act

“We have an assembly line going and multitude of volunteers here today, excited to be part of this,” Wilson said.

Wilson was helping fill nearly 100 backpacks with supplies such as notebooks, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, pencils, crayons, books and other items

The Literacy Kits will be distributed through United Way’s Early Childhood Coalition at events across the organization’s 8-county service area and also through local daycares.

“This kit is designed for children to be able to read a book with their parents, do coloring activities, interactive activities and even up through third grade, kids can read a book on their own and enjoy all the activities in it,” said Patti Parker, President of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.

The kit packing initiative is designed to help businesses and organizations get involved with their communities. Along with the literacy kits, there are mental health kits, hygiene kits, first aid kits, and senior citizen kits.

United Way will also bring the kit packing events to companies. Another goal of the project, is to build teamwork among employees of businesses and organizations.

Wilson says General Atomics did not hesitate when United Way approached them about the effort.

“You never know when someone you know, or even yourself may need the services, they partner a lot with other companies. It is a great opportunity to give back or support. If your company is not doing it I highly recommend they partner in some form or fashion,” Wilson said.