United way of Lowndes and Noxubee counties work to provide assistance

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Social service organizations are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee counties is working hard to assist families by stocking shelves and partnering with area agencies.

“2020 was a complete shutdown. Everything was taken completely off,” said Executive Director Renee Sanders.

From canceled events to limited resources–assisting families in the pandemic was a challenge.

” It made us think how we’re going to get the community involved and keep the people safe,” said Sanders.

Sanders said despite a few obstacles, providing help remained a top priority.

And their mission extends beyond putting hot meals on tables. They’re helping with household necessities.

” Families are still in need, but the needs are shifting. The needs this year are more focused on utilities, rent, helping with late electricity bills,and daycare,” said Sanders.

Sanders said folks should submit a request through their headquarters and later partner with an organization.

With lifted restrictions, it’s now easier to connect with area agencies.

“Volunteers is not a hard task to do this year. They’re looking out to us. The people in the community are ready to get out. They’re ready to get back to doing something. They’re just waiting on the United Way and agencies to say we need you,” said Sanders.

It also creates more opportunities to lend a helping hand.

” If we aren’t being or doing anything in the community and being active, they’ll forget all about us. People will forget about the needs,” said Sanders.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call your United Way organization.