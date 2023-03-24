United Way of Lowndes, Noxubee expands service area

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee is going to need a bigger letterhead. That’s just one takeaway from the organization’s community meeting Friday.

The United Way’s Executive Director recapped 2022’s accomplishments and laid out plans going forward into 2023.

One big change is an expansion in the group’s service area. It now includes Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Webster, and Winston Counties.

What hasn’t changed is the United Way’s commitment to providing resources to a variety of organizations, so that they can have the means to meet the needs of people in an ever-widening community.

Executive Director Renee Sanders said that if you want your charitable giving to have the widest impact, United Way is an excellent choice.

“We want to be someone the community’s proud of. I want them to know we are striving to do the very best that we can for the community. We want people to be proud to say that ‘Yes, I’m a part of the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee’. We want them to support us and to feel like they are a part of the United Way,” said Sanders.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee begins its annual fundraising campaign in August.

