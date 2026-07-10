United Way partners with KY-based non-profit for massive giveaway

Nearly a million dollars in goods were given to Golden Triangle residents.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds rolled through Columbus this week for United Way’s Free Community Giveaway.

Cars wrapped twice around the Roger Short Soccer Complex — with lines stretching all the way to Main Street.

“No IDs, nothing had to be checked. All you had to do is bring a good attitude and they loaded up the cars, and it has just been amazing,” said United Way executive director Renee Sanders.

United Way partnered with the Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project for the event on Wednesday, June 8.

The out-of-state group brought four full truck loads of products worth close to a million dollars to give away.

“We (did) a community Toy Giveaway and the reason why we (did) that is because we focus on things about giving hand ups, not handouts … And that’s what it is, we just all about giving a hand up,” said Aaron Thoms, a supervisor for Operation Sharing with Christian Appalachian Project.

Families from different counties were given boxes of goods ranging from cleaning supplies to toys to snacks.

“It’s a great choice. I really feel like this will help the community, myself (and) other parents who are in need of the food, the cleaning supplies … and I’m forever grateful for it,” said April Davis from Columbus.

“We are excited about a giveaway. It’s just awesome,” said Laura Ann Robinson Spann as she waited in line with her mother.

“Very hot out here, but it’s worth the while. Thank God for the blessing,” said Ann Rice from Columbus.

CAP said they prepared to give away donations to around 1,500 families — each driving off with $500 worth of products.

And they didn’t expect any goods to be left over by the end of the event.

“If they’re going to bless you with $300 to $500 worth of items, that means that’s $300 to $500 that you have saved that you can now go do something else with… pay the light bill, pay the rent,” said Sanders.

“I think the most important thing you can do in life is give back. We are many states away, but we became real today because we serve Mississippi. And Mississippi is a part of the Appalachian region,” said Thoms.

United Way Executive Director Renee Sanders thanks the volunteers, community organizations, and local law enforcement for helping make the giveaway possible.

“It just makes us feel good knowing that we can help somebody that’s in need… you never know when it’s going to be your turn,” said Sanders.

Volunteers were at the Soccer Complex before 7 a.m. to prepare for the event.

The Giveaway was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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