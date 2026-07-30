United Way sets up at Buffalo Wild Wings for BOGO Bash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A non-profit and local business are teaming up for a $50,000 giveaway.

United Way of the Golden Triangle Region set up shop at Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus and Starkville to sell raffle tickets for the 4th annual BOGO event.

Thursday only, people were able to buy one $100 ticket and get one free.

The proceeds earned through the giveaway will go back to different organizations in the community such as the Salvation Army, 4-H Club, and Sally Kate Winter.

Now, it’s called the 50k Your Way giveaway because five people will win $10,000.

BOGO tickets are still available at BWW until 7:00 pm Thursday, July 30th, but you can still purchase regular tickets all the way up until the official drawing.

Winners will be announced September 3rd at United Way’s Kickoff Event in downtown Columbus at Catfish Alley.