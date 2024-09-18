United Way teams up with 4County Electric to host “Day of Service”

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – With bad weather looming last Wednesday, United Way volunteers and 4 County Electric Power Association employees had to take a rain check on their 9/11 Day of Service project.

But things were better today as crews went to work making life a little easier for a 12-year-old girl and her family.

4 County and the United Way joined forces to build a wheelchair ramp at the family’s home in Lowndes County.

As the girl has gotten older, her parents have been finding it increasingly difficult to get her in and out of the house, since it wasn’t equipped with a suitable ramp.

Her mother is thankful for the mobility improvements.

