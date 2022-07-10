University of Mississippi police need help finding a missing student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The University of Mississippi needs your help locating a missing student.

20-year-old Jimmie Lee was last seen around 6 a.m. on July 8, leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford.

He was wearing a silver robe, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

Lee is 5’7″, weighs 120 pounds and has black and blonde hair with brown eyes.

He was driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate number “JAYLEE1”. Lee has not been heard from since.

The car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234 or (662) 915-4911.