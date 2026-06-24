Unofficial election results are in for Calhoun City Special Election

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – The unofficial election results are in for the Calhoun City special election.

Ward 2 residents went to the polls yesterday to vote for a new alderman.

The special election comes almost two months after former alderman Tony Herrod resigned.

Three people were on the ballot for the Ward Two Alderman race.

According to Calhoun City officials, Iris Sykes and Precious Renee Thompson are tied with 28 votes, and Monica L. Thomas got 22 votes.

After the affidavits are counted, it will be determined if a runoff is needed.

The city has up to 10 days to tally the official election results.

WCBI will keep you updated on the Alderman race as more information becomes available.

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