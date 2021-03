ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Unofficial results are in for the Aberdeen special election.

Doug Stone won 503 votes. Charles Scott is right behind him with 436 votes.

- Advertisement -

Since neither candidate received more than 51% of the vote, they will most likely have a runoff on April 6th.

Former Mayor Maurice Howard’s wife, Kenyatta Howard, received 208 votes.

Poll workers will have up to 5 days to finish counting absentee and affidavit ballots.