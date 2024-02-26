Unseasonably warm, breezy start to week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The last week of February begins with unseasonably warm air. A strong cold front will knock temperatures down significantly by Wednesday afternoon.

MONDAY: Under a mostly sunny and occasionally hazy sky, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by afternoon. South winds will once again be persistent and gusty up to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase, signaling a moisture return. A few showers and even a brief storm are possible overnight, mainly in far northern MS into TN. Lows will only drop off into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Another warm, breezy day! Clouds will be more prevalent, but highs will still get close to 80 degrees by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: The good news is our severe weather risk has greatly diminished. While the cold front will still be potent, we don’t expect more than a strongly forced line of showers or brief thunder. Temperatures will peak early in the low 70s, but the afternoon will bring temps of the 40s to low 50s – much cooler! Temperatures will drop into the 30s late Wednesday night.

REST OF WEEK: Another chance for rain quickly moves in late Thursday into Friday. Clouds may linger into the weekend, but milder air returns.