Unsettled, stormy pattern continues for the next several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An active stretch of weather will continue through the weekend, including several chances for storms in the Mid-South.

THURSDAY: Similar to Wednesday, the weather stays hot, humid, and breezy with highs well into the 80s…nearing 90 degrees in some spots. Southerly winds will once again gust to near 30 mph, which could still cause some tree/power line damage. Also similar to Wednesday, a zone of severe storms will be possible in far northern/northwestern areas with all hazards possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Storm potential will continue for far northern/northwestern areas while most continue with warm, humid weather overnight.

FRIDAY: Save for a few showers, the more active pattern may take a very brief reprieve across northern/northwestern MS. It will stay quite warm with highs well into the 80s.

WEEKEND: Active weather spreads across the entire coverage area Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon, but increased severe potential will develop across the entire area Saturday night into Sunday morning. All severe hazards, including tornadoes, will be possible. Storms will exit the region sometime Sunday morning, and some cooler & drier air will finally make its way in by Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler air looks to highlight the first few days with highs dropping back into the 60s.