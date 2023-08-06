Unsettled, stormy pattern continues the next several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Daily storm chances will continue into most of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated, locally heavy storms will continue through the evening hours…tapering after midnight. Lows will drop into the 70s.

SUNDAY: Another cluster of storms is possible to impact parts of northern MS by Sunday afternoon. Like previous days, locally intense storms are possible with dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of gusty wind.

NEXT WEEK: Expect temperatures to stay in the 90s each day with more storm chances. A weak front may sweep through Monday afternoon with scattered, locally strong storms. Said front will likely “wash out”, suggesting daily scattered storm chances will continue through at least mid-week.