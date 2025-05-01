Unsettled weather over the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ended April with hot and muggy condition, but starting off May with rain and storm chances. Cool temperatures with begin Saturday into next week.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder is possible as we make our way into the mid-morning hours with a slight break around lunch time. Highs will reach the low 80s and with this could allow for showers and storms to redevelop as we head into the evening hours. Gusty winds are possible, but severe threat is limited.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 60s, but rain and storms moving east which will give us a break overnight until Friday.

FRIDAY: Friday morning should be calm before another round of showers and storms move through in the afternoon and into the evening ahead of a cold front. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail could be a factor. Highs will reach the low 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday, keep the umbrella and boots with you as the chance of rain on Saturday morning has increased ~ 30%. Highs will reach the mid 70s with lows dropping into the 50s. Sunday, the dry conditions return with highs reaching the mid 70s.

Addison Polk

WCBI Weather