Unwanted feathered guests fly into Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- It started months ago. At first, there were just a few and then more and more turned up.

Now people who live in Winona are dealing with buzzards, the most unwanted of neighbors.

Dozens of birds are destroying property and leaving behind a mess that the city has to clean up.

“They can be a nuisance, and that’s what they are here,” said Mayor Jerry Flowers.

The birds have made their temporary homes in abandon buildings and wooded areas.

“It seems like most of the vultures were concentrated in the same part of town. More than likely, because there is a wooded area there for them to rest or hang out. The numbers in the actual group vary which makes me kind of think that they’re not just one group settled there they may be in a circuit,” said Arlin Pearson.

That circuit has residents on edge.

“They like to pull the rubber part off roofs you know where on a shingle roof you know where you got the rubber they’ll pull it off. They don’t eat it, but they’ll pull it off,” said Mayor Flowers.

It’s illegal to harm a buzzard. The big birds are protected by The Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“You just can’t go out and handle them or address the issue in a lethal way or any other way that’s not accepted by the USDA,” said Pearson.

Because of that, cities are turning to different methods. Including loud noise or placing a decoy bird in distress.

Mayor Jerry Flowers says getting the birds to leave is going to be a group effort.

“It needs to be a community effort. It can’t be just my house and nobody else it’s got to be if they come to my house we have to harass ’em with noise. With fireworks, whatever, but once they leave there, you’ve got to have someone at the next house to harass ’em. Because if you don’t do that, it’s not going to work. That’s why we’re trying to educate the people,” said Mayor Flowers.

Animal Control Officer Arlin Pearson says the goal is to get the birds out of Winona and on their way.

“Of course they have their place in nature they have their thing, but when they get inside the city limits and cause property damage that’s when we try to address the issue,” said Pearson.

A community meeting with city leaders will be held 4 p.m. Monday at the Powell Street community facility.