UPDATE: Body of Corinth man recovered from Pickwick Lake

ALABAMA (WCBI) – We have an update to a story we first brought you yesterday.

Lowell Hinton, Jr., was recovered from Pickwick Lake this morning.

The Corinth man fell overboard from a pontoon boat he was operating Saturday afternoon on the Alabama side of Pickwick Lake, near Yellow Creek and State Line Island.

Personnel from the Marine Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with others from multiple agencies, Lauderdale County, Alabama, Hardin County, Tennessee, and Tishomingo County, Mississippi, had been searching for Hinton since Saturday.

His body was found near the location where he fell overboard.

ALEA’s Marine Division is investigating the incident.

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